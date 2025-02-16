Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAC. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 644.9% during the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $29.89 and a 12-month high of $36.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

