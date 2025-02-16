Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR) Shares Acquired by Copperleaf Capital LLC

Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,988,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,926,000 after buying an additional 407,585 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,779,000. Vantage Point Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,897,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 349,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,445,000 after buying an additional 104,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,743,000 after buying an additional 83,453 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF stock opened at $66.80 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $67.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.99. The stock has a market cap of $547.76 million, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

