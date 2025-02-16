Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Short Interest Down 19.0% in January

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance
NASDAQ QQQE traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $96.81. 259,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,305. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52-week low of $81.45 and a 52-week high of $97.08.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Announces Dividend
About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares
The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.
