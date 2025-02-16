DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.49% from the stock’s previous close.

DNOW Stock Performance

DNOW opened at $17.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.53. DNOW has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $18.45.

Get DNOW alerts:

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. DNOW had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DNOW will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DNOW

DNOW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $160.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Paul M. Coppinger sold 26,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $401,955.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,318.80. This trade represents a 31.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DNOW

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNOW during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DNOW by 84.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DNOW by 11.3% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DNOW during the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP grew its position in shares of DNOW by 32.1% during the third quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 22,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

About DNOW

(Get Free Report)

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DNOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.