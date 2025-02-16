Domain Holdings Australia Limited (ASX:DHG) Plans $0.02 Interim Dividend

Domain Holdings Australia Limited (ASX:DHG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 14th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.
Domain Holdings Australia Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22.
About Domain Holdings Australia
