Domain Holdings Australia Limited (ASX:DHG) Plans $0.02 Interim Dividend

Domain Holdings Australia Limited (ASX:DHG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 14th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

Domain Holdings Australia Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Domain Holdings Australia alerts:

About Domain Holdings Australia

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Domain Holdings Australia Limited engages in the real estate media and technology services business in Australia. The company operates through Core Digital and Print segments. It offers residential, commercial, and rural property marketing services through desktop, mobile, and social platforms, as well as print magazines; and search and valuation tools and insights to buyers, sellers, investors, renters, governments, and agents.

Receive News & Ratings for Domain Holdings Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domain Holdings Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.