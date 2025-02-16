Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.33 and last traded at $22.32, with a volume of 152835 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $966.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average of $29.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th.

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPG. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,127,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,583,000 after buying an additional 711,313 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,352,071 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,950,000 after buying an additional 134,289 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter worth about $2,838,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 52.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 290,445 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 99,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 9.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 964,222 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,195,000 after purchasing an additional 80,757 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorian LPG Company Profile



Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

