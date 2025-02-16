DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Stock Price Down 5.8% – Here’s Why

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.32 and last traded at $10.35. Approximately 130,495 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 236,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of DRDGOLD from $13.25 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 111,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 25,522 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 23,138 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 266,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 14.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

