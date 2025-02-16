Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.94 and traded as high as $7.99. Duos Technologies Group shares last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 202,292 shares changing hands.

Duos Technologies Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $64.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.35.

Duos Technologies Group Company Profile

Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.

