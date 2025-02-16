DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Position Reduced by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 302,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,715 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $23,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,983,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,513,365,000 after buying an additional 399,728 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,952,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $883,821,000 after purchasing an additional 100,198 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,410,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $556,751,000 after purchasing an additional 570,703 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,777,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,501,000 after purchasing an additional 39,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 22.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,976,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,147,000 after buying an additional 365,796 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DD opened at $83.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.13. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.70 and a 12-month high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

