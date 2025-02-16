DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,532 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $17,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 431.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,707,000 after acquiring an additional 859,333 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,410,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $556,751,000 after purchasing an additional 570,703 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,810,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,415,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,171,000 after purchasing an additional 461,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 718,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,983,000 after purchasing an additional 446,948 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD opened at $83.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.59 and a 200-day moving average of $81.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.70 and a 12-month high of $90.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.35%. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DD. Wolfe Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

