DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.67 and traded as high as $0.87. DZS shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 34,085 shares changing hands.

DZS Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DZS

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DZS stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 335,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned about 0.86% of DZS at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

DZS Company Profile

DZS Inc provides access and optical networking infrastructure and cloud software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company offers access edge solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

