Ecommerce Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 13th

Walmart, MGO Global, Colgate-Palmolive, W.W. Grainger, and Pitney Bowes are the five Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks refer to publicly traded companies that primarily operate within the electronic commerce sector, conducting business transactions online. These stocks represent investments in companies engaged in selling goods or services through internet platforms, often including online marketplaces, retail websites, or digital payment solutions. Investors often track ecommerce stocks to assess market trends and potential opportunities within the growing online retail industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,085,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,751,548. The firm has a market cap of $842.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55. Walmart has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $105.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.63 and a 200 day moving average of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85.

MGO Global (MGOL)

MGO Global, Inc. operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand.

MGOL stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,634,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,177,664. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 7.26. MGO Global has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $18.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.78. 1,834,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,961,012. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.54. The company has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $82.83 and a 52-week high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

GWW traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,028.49. 104,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,178. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $874.98 and a 12-month high of $1,227.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,092.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,070.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Pitney Bowes (PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc., a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

PBI traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.49. 6,529,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,874. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.36. Pitney Bowes has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $10.81.

