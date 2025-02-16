Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 170.24 ($2.14) and traded as high as GBX 187.40 ($2.36). Edinburgh Worldwide shares last traded at GBX 186.40 ($2.35), with a volume of 617,015 shares traded.

Edinburgh Worldwide Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 192.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 170.24. The company has a market capitalization of £691.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported GBX (0.70) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Edinburgh Worldwide had a net margin of 90.88% and a return on equity of 11.47%.

Edinburgh Worldwide Company Profile

The Trust aims for capital growth from a global portfolio of initially immature entrepreneurial companies, typically with a market capitalisation of less than $5bn at time of initial investment, which are believed to offer long-term growth potential (over at least five years). The portfolio does not seek to track the comparative index, hence a degree of volatility against companies index is inevitable.

