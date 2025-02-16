Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Director Sells $438,574.38 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) Director Steven R. Loranger sold 5,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $438,574.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,613,628.24. The trade was a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $76.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $96.12. The company has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.50.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 70.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.95.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $693,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 439,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,977,000 after acquiring an additional 23,560 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at about $792,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 36.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.6% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

