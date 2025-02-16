Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.51 and traded as low as $61.00. Eisai shares last traded at $61.51, with a volume of 331,800 shares traded.

Eisai Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

