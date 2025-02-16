Ellis Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.9% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forte Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 33,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock opened at $63.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.99. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

