EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Stock Position Reduced by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,922 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. EMCOR Group makes up approximately 0.7% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. State Street Corp increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,612,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $694,351,000 after purchasing an additional 24,541 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 996,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $428,313,000 after buying an additional 49,137 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 429,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,500,000 after buying an additional 75,578 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 334,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,016,000 after acquiring an additional 34,226 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 45.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 283,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,871,000 after acquiring an additional 88,074 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EME stock opened at $425.80 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $247.24 and a 12-month high of $545.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $470.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $445.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 5.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.75.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

