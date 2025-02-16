Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $123.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.10. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $96.62 and a 12 month high of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

