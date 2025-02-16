ENEOS (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) Posts Earnings Results

ENEOS (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of C$21.39 billion for the quarter.

ENEOS Price Performance

ENEOS stock opened at C$10.40 on Friday. ENEOS has a 1 year low of C$8.22 and a 1 year high of C$12.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.49.

ENEOS Company Profile

ENEOS Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy, oil and natural gas exploration and production, and metals businesses in Japan, China, Asia, and internationally. It manufactures and sells petroleum products, including gasoline, kerosene, lubricants, etc.; imports and sells gas; and supplies electricity and hydrogen, as well as provides petrochemicals; and offers crude oil, natural gas, and copper concentrates.

