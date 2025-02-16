ENEOS (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) Posts Earnings Results

ENEOS (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of C$21.39 billion for the quarter.
ENEOS Price Performance
ENEOS stock opened at C$10.40 on Friday. ENEOS has a 1 year low of C$8.22 and a 1 year high of C$12.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.49.
ENEOS Company Profile
