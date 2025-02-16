Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.90, but opened at $16.30. Enlight Renewable Energy shares last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 655 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Enlight Renewable Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Enlight Renewable Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $109.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.09 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enlight Renewable Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.