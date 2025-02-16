Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ESGR stock opened at $330.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Enstar Group has a 52-week low of $275.02 and a 52-week high of $348.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.90.

In other Enstar Group news, Director Bernard F. Becker sold 100 shares of Enstar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.44, for a total transaction of $32,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,775.76. This trade represents a 4.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

