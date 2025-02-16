EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Short Interest Update

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 780,400 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the January 15th total of 566,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 632,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

EPAM Systems Trading Down 0.5 %

EPAM Systems stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $266.21. The stock had a trading volume of 387,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,176. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $169.43 and a 52-week high of $317.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.09 and a 200 day moving average of $221.14.

Insider Transactions at EPAM Systems

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $277,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,009,174. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 6,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.53, for a total transaction of $1,733,629.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,890. The trade was a 34.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,129,924. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EPAM Systems

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $245.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.83.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

