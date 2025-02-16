EPR Properties Announces Feb 25 Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) announced a feb 25 dividend on Friday, February 14th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 17th.

EPR Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.5% annually over the last three years. EPR Properties has a payout ratio of 121.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.7%.

Shares of EPR opened at $48.28 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The company has a quick ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.23.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EPR shares. UBS Group started coverage on EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.94.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

