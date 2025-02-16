EPR Properties Announces Feb 25 Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) announced a feb 25 dividend on Friday, February 14th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 17th.
EPR Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.5% annually over the last three years. EPR Properties has a payout ratio of 121.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.7%.
EPR Properties Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of EPR opened at $48.28 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The company has a quick ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.23.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPR Properties
About EPR Properties
EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EPR Properties
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- Trading Halts Explained
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.