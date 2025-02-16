Erickson Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Erickson Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of Erickson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Erickson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLT opened at $89.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $101.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.88.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.3123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

