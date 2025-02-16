Erickson Financial Group LLC Has $14.39 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Erickson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 10.2% of Erickson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Erickson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $538.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $522.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $497.86. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $413.07 and a 52-week high of $539.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

