Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.91 and traded as low as $0.39. Eutelsat Group shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 4,346 shares trading hands.
Eutelsat Group Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $0.91.
About Eutelsat Group
Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.
