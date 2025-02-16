Everhart Financial Group Inc. Acquires 360 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,536 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 13,309.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,191,155 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $140,008,000 after buying an additional 1,182,272 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in TJX Companies by 161.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,786,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $210,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,912 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 281.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,235,037 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $145,166,000 after acquiring an additional 911,351 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 564.0% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,064,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $128,568,000 after purchasing an additional 903,939 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,237 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $850,428,000 after purchasing an additional 827,103 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TJX. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.53.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $124.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.11. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.35 and a 52 week high of $128.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

