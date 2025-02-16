Everhart Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,050,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,393,673,000 after purchasing an additional 210,363 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,389,765,000 after buying an additional 838,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,512,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,677,194,000 after buying an additional 143,440 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,349,441,000 after buying an additional 86,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,848,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,890,676,000 after buying an additional 24,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $522.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $595.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $559.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $519.06. The firm has a market cap of $212.12 billion, a PE ratio of 92.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $364.17 and a twelve month high of $616.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total transaction of $202,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,734. The trade was a 6.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.06, for a total value of $58,542.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,819.42. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,582 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

