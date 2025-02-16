Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 96.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,512,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,463,000 after buying an additional 40,498,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 52.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,946,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,568,000 after buying an additional 16,598,253 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3,476.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,832,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,162,000 after buying an additional 6,641,253 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 60.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,798,000 after buying an additional 4,667,955 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 943.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,300,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,788,000 after buying an additional 2,984,348 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $119.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $271.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 627.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $120.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.56.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 38,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $2,400,239.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,296,576.58. This trade represents a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,800.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 512,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,372,215.76. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,346,976 shares of company stock valued at $642,660,729. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

