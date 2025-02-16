Everhart Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,073 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 180.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $639.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $628.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $600.54. The firm has a market cap of $80.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $478.25 and a one year high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

