Everhart Financial Group Inc. Purchases 11 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AutoZone Stock Performance
Shares of AZO opened at $3,461.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,315.89 and a 200 day moving average of $3,197.01. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,680.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3,484.42. The firm has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have weighed in on AZO. Barclays raised their price objective on AutoZone from $3,024.00 to $3,585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AutoZone from $3,501.00 to $3,753.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on AutoZone from $3,350.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on AutoZone from $3,350.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on AutoZone from $3,560.00 to $3,678.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,429.84.
About AutoZone
AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.
