Everhart Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE opened at $480.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $446.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.21. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $485.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $130.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 13.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 25.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $546.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.72.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

