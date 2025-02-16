Evolution Mining Limited (ASX:EVN) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.07

Evolution Mining Limited (ASX:EVN – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 14th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Evolution Mining’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It owns and operates mines, including Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, Canada.

