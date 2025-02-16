F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.07 and traded as high as $20.99. F & M Bank shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 2,643 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $70.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.36.
F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. F & M Bank had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 9.68%.
F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.
