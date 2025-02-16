FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Position Lowered by Check Capital Management Inc. CA

Check Capital Management Inc. CA trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,002 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. FedEx makes up 1.6% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $52,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at $3,405,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in FedEx by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,329 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,855,000. Persium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 227,965 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $64,133,000 after buying an additional 132,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 333 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $276.06 per share, for a total transaction of $91,927.98. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,927.98. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $273.98 per share, with a total value of $273,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,176.66. This represents a 12.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 1.8 %

FDX opened at $267.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $272.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $234.45 and a 12 month high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.14 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $337.00 to $316.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on FedEx from $325.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on FedEx from $368.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on FedEx from $301.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.87.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

