Fertilizer Stocks Worth Watching – February 13th

Union Pacific, CF Industries, CSX, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, Norfolk Southern, SiteOne Landscape Supply, and AGCO are the seven Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks refer to companies that produce, manufacture, or sell various types of fertilizers used in agriculture to improve soil fertility, plant nutrition, and crop yield. Investors may trade these stocks on the stock market to capitalize on the growing demand for fertilizers due to increasing global food production needs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Union Pacific stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $249.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,238. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $151.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $218.55 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66.

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

NYSE:CF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.18. 1,735,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,016. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $69.13 and a fifty-two week high of $98.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.24.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.01. 3,367,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,989,759. CSX has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $63.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.83.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

NYSE:PBR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.69. 5,779,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,968,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.40. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $17.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $256.12. The stock had a trading volume of 207,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,784. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.58 and its 200 day moving average is $250.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.35. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $206.71 and a twelve month high of $277.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

NYSE SITE traded up $4.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,796. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.45. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $114.60 and a twelve month high of $188.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66 and a beta of 1.57.

AGCO (AGCO)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

AGCO traded down $2.95 on Thursday, hitting $94.53. 441,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,165. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.54 and a 200-day moving average of $95.42. AGCO has a 12-month low of $84.35 and a 12-month high of $125.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -16.62, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

