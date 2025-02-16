Financial Comparison: BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL) & BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) and BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

BankUnited has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BV Financial has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Profitability

This table compares BankUnited and BV Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BankUnited 11.48% 8.48% 0.66% BV Financial 23.83% 6.09% 1.40%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

99.7% of BankUnited shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of BV Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of BankUnited shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of BV Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BankUnited and BV Financial”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BankUnited $2.02 billion 1.50 $232.47 million $3.08 13.20 BV Financial $49.20 million 3.59 $11.72 million $1.09 13.97

BankUnited has higher revenue and earnings than BV Financial. BankUnited is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BV Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BankUnited and BV Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BankUnited 1 6 3 0 2.20 BV Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00

BankUnited presently has a consensus target price of $43.40, indicating a potential upside of 6.78%. Given BankUnited’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BankUnited is more favorable than BV Financial.

Summary

BankUnited beats BV Financial on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BankUnited

(Get Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services. Its loans portfolio includes commercial loans, including equipment loans, secured and unsecured lines of credit, formula-based lines of credit, owner-occupied commercial real estate term loans and lines of credit, mortgage warehouse lines, subscription finance facilities, letters of credit, commercial credit cards, small business administration and U.S. department of agriculture product offerings, export-import bank financing products, trade finance, and business acquisition finance credit facilities; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgages; and other consumer loans. The company offers online, mobile, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of banking centers located in Florida counties and the New York metropolitan area, as well as Dallas, Texas. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.

About BV Financial

(Get Free Report)

BV Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects. The company offers ATM, overdraft, safe deposit, bill pay, remote deposit capture, ACH origination, merchant, and online banking services. BV Financial, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.