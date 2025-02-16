First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Position Trimmed by Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,738 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index comprises approximately 0.8% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,454,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,685,000 after purchasing an additional 566,772 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4,114.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,452,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323,451 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,741,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,102,000 after purchasing an additional 13,574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,667,000 after purchasing an additional 71,997 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 580,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,381,000 after purchasing an additional 14,894 shares during the period.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $42.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.47. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

