First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the January 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

First US Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FUSB traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561. First US Bancshares has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $77.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.98.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

First US Bancshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First US Bancshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from First US Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. First US Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First US Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of First US Bancshares by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 8,690 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First US Bancshares by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First US Bancshares by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.74% of the company’s stock.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

