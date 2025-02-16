Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.29 and traded as high as C$2.36. Foraco International shares last traded at C$2.24, with a volume of 68,371 shares traded.
Separately, Desjardins set a C$4.25 price target on Foraco International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.
Foraco International SA is the business of providing mineral and water drilling services and hydraulic drilling. It specializes in drilling in harsh environments and isolated locations including desert, and mountainous regions. The principal sources of revenue consist of drilling contracts for companies involved in mining and water exploration.
