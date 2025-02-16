Ford Motor Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the auto manufacturer on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

Ford Motor has increased its dividend by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years. Ford Motor has a payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ford Motor to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

NYSE:F opened at $9.48 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $10.47. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.89.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

