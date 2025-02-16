Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Stock Position Raised by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,069,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,536,000 after acquiring an additional 249,251 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 821,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 717,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,818,000 after acquiring an additional 315,408 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 1,946.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 678,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,626,000 after acquiring an additional 644,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,644,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLJP stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.22. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $31.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

