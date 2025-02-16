FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI) Stock Position Boosted by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 240,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,589 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $5,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 48,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 74,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 91,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:RDVI opened at $25.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.79. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

