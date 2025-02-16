FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Short Interest Update

FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,080,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 33,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FUBO shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.75 target price (up from $2.00) on shares of FuboTV in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Huber Research upgraded shares of FuboTV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.43.

Shares of NYSE FUBO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.08. 13,530,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,361,510. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10. FuboTV has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

In other FuboTV news, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 5,868 shares of FuboTV stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $35,090.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,446,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,651,445.40. The trade was a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Janedis sold 74,326 shares of FuboTV stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $109,259.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,846.02. This represents a 49.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,957,407 shares of company stock valued at $9,793,039 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuboTV in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuboTV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FuboTV by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FuboTV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in FuboTV by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

