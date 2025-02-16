Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,600 MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MARA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of MARA by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 834,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after purchasing an additional 51,643 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MARA by 415.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in MARA by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 277,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,650,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in MARA by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 110,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 67,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MARA. B. Riley boosted their price objective on MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of MARA in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Macquarie upped their price target on MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Compass Point downgraded MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on MARA in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MARA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

In related news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $330,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,029,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,187,010.60. This represents a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay P. Leupp sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $203,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,104.40. The trade was a 4.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,956,634. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MARA stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 5.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.61.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

