GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GEV. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in GE Vernova by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 28.0% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GE Vernova stock opened at $367.43 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $447.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $361.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.64. The company has a market cap of $101.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.08.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. GE Vernova’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GEV shares. TD Cowen started coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on GE Vernova from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.13.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

