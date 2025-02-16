Gene Liu Sells 568 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CAO Gene Liu sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.08, for a total value of $177,261.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,272,475.36. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gene Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 31st, Gene Liu sold 779 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $249,287.79.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Gene Liu sold 165 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.84, for a total value of $40,563.60.

TEAM opened at $313.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $270.09 and a 200-day moving average of $218.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.65 and a beta of 0.87. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $135.29 and a 12-month high of $326.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1,308.3% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Atlassian from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Atlassian from $245.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Atlassian from $285.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.71.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

