General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI) vs. Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI) Critical Survey

General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) and Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.8% of Standard Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Standard Lithium shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get General Enterprise Ventures alerts:

Volatility & Risk

General Enterprise Ventures has a beta of 5.24, meaning that its stock price is 424% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Lithium has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Enterprise Ventures 0 0 0 0 0.00 Standard Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for General Enterprise Ventures and Standard Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.

Standard Lithium has a consensus price target of $3.95, indicating a potential upside of 163.33%. Given Standard Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Standard Lithium is more favorable than General Enterprise Ventures.

Profitability

This table compares General Enterprise Ventures and Standard Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Enterprise Ventures -544.66% -162.24% -104.56% Standard Lithium N/A -11.52% -10.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares General Enterprise Ventures and Standard Lithium”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Enterprise Ventures $520,000.00 63.69 -$10.10 million ($0.08) -11.25 Standard Lithium N/A N/A $108.82 million $0.59 2.54

Standard Lithium has lower revenue, but higher earnings than General Enterprise Ventures. General Enterprise Ventures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Standard Lithium, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Standard Lithium beats General Enterprise Ventures on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About General Enterprise Ventures

(Get Free Report)

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc., engages in installing large home and facility proactive wildfire prevention systems. It offers CitroTech products for the prevention and spread of wildfires, as well as lumber treatments for fire prevention. The company was formerly known as General Entertainment Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. in October 2021. General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

About Standard Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd. in December 2016. Standard Lithium Ltd. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for General Enterprise Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Enterprise Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.