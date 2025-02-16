Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.26 and last traded at C$3.22, with a volume of 26822 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.18.

Geodrill Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.83. The firm has a market cap of C$107.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Get Geodrill alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Geodrill

In other news, insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 63,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.21, for a total value of C$204,156.00. Insiders sold 149,200 shares of company stock valued at $450,297 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

About Geodrill

Geodrill Ltd is an exploration drilling company. It mainly operates a fleet of multi-purpose, core, air-core, and grade control drill rigs. The company provides reverse circulation, diamond core, air-core, grade control, geo-tech, and water bore drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.