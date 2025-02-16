Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Receives C$26.90 Average PT from Analysts

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$25.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Gibson Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$25.00 price target on Gibson Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Curtis Philippon bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$25.46 per share, with a total value of C$1,018,400.00. Also, Senior Officer Kelly Holtby bought 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$24.85 per share, with a total value of C$49,948.50. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSE:GEI opened at C$23.70 on Friday. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$20.42 and a 12-month high of C$26.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.33. The stock has a market cap of C$3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$24.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.42.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

